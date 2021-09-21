UC Master Gardeners, Dept. of Waste Fall and Winter Gardening Class

Fall may be the season for harvest, but the County of Riverside would like to get to plant this season.

Master Gardeners with the University of California Cooperative Extension program and the Department of Waste Resources are hosting a virtual how-to garden talk.

The goal is to reduce waste and preserve valuable space in the county’s sanitary landfill, and reduce the amount of chemical waste residents bring to the Household Hazardous Waste collection program for processing and disposal.

The free event is Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Zoom.

Meeting ID: 935 2539 1390

Passcode: 242827

For more information, or to view the full 2021 Community Outreach schedule of free classes, visit rcwaste.org or contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at (951) 486-3200.