WATCH: Have a Kid Heading to College? It’s Time to Talk to Them About Money (with Cents Ability)

Budgeting, saving and investing: Many high school students aren’t graduating with enough knowledge on personal finances, but non-profit Cents Ability wants to change all that.

Roy Paul is the executive director of the organization that teaches free financial literacy programs to teenagers. Paul says 54% of the students Cents Ability polled say they do not talk about finances with their parents.

On The Morning Show Paul shares his philosophy on teaching students how to manage their money before they sign away on student loans they won’t be able to afford.