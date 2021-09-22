Creators, Cast of Sweet and Raunchy “Chicago Party Aunt” Talk to Manny the Movie Guy

Inspired by Chris Witsake’s Twitter account, “Chicago Party Aunt” is now a super-funny Netflix animated adventure starring Lauren Ash as our Chicago party aunt and her nephew Daniel voiced by Rory O’Malley. The raunchy but sweet series is created by Witsake (he also voices the role of Kurt) and Katie Rich who lends her voice to the role of Zuzana.

Ike Barinholtz serves as the producer and Jon Barinholtz is one of the creators of the super funny and raunchy but sweet “Chicago Party Aunt.” Ike also voices the role of Mark and Jon is the voice of Mikey.

I spoke with the creators and cast for this behind-the-scenes look at the series.

For more on my “Chicago Party Aunt” interviews, click here.