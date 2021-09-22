NBCares Silver Linings: United Lift

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic, is still affecting many people in not only the Coachella Valley, but around the world.

This results in a big impact on the local economy and livelihoods of many residents in the valley.

Lift to Rise, an organization that assists with housing needs, and United Way of the Desert say help is on the way.

A silver lining because the creation of United Lift is set to help thousands as a housing crisis unfolds in the area.

To see if you qualify for rental or housing assistance visit UnitedLift.org.