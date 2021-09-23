Create Center for the Arts teams up with CV C.A.R.E Corp to make more opportunities available for artists

It’s music to the ears of local artists. The Create Center of the Arts and Coachella Valley C.A.R.E Corp teaming up to provide programs for artists; one young talent says is hoping to continue making great pieces.

Travis, a member of CV C.A.R.E says,

“I saw a lot of art and I saw how amazing and how beautiful it is. It just gave me the inspiration to expand. I thought oh that’s something I want to do and become a great artist.”

Travis started creating art as a young boy but is now focused on painting.

“Right now I just like drawing in my sketchbook and painting.”

At the Create Center people have opportunities to explore screen and 3d printing, to knitting and of course painting. The goal is to get creative!

“It’s really about creating access, It’s kind of like a library of tools and equipment we create community access to grow.”

More opportunities and more artwork will be available soon. Thanks to the donation of Carlo Wahlbeck’s family, a local artist who just recently passed away.

CV Care is hoping to make more of an imprint on kids through its collaboration with the Create Center.

“It’s going to create many more youth programs. it’s going to create other partnerships. It’s just to create more opportunities because we know how much the people care about inspiring the work.”

Create is open to the public and offers a variety of programs for everyone to experiment with.