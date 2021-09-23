Free Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Set For Saturday in Coachella

(CNS) – Riverside County residents can drop off their hazardous waste for free this weekend in Coachella, it was announced Thursday.

Paint, pesticides, motor parts and fluorescent light bulbs are among the items allowed at the drop-off slated for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bagdouma Park Swim Center parking lot, at 84-625 Bagdad Avenue.

“These temporary household hazardous waste collection events offer a great service in accepting these items,” Supervisor Manuel Perez said. “They protect the environment by keeping hazardous waste out of landfills and from harming people, pets and wildlife.”

Certain materials, including explosives, ammunition and asbestos, will not be accepted.

The free event hosted by the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources is open to all county residents, but only waste from households, not businesses, will be accepted.

Loads are limited to 15 gallons, or 125 pounds, per vehicle. Individual containers should be no larger than five gallons, nor weigh more than 50 pounds, organizers said.

The city of Coachella will also host a community cleanup event alongside the waste disposal event at the Bagdouma Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect used tires, bulky equipment, paper shredding, old appliances and furniture. Supervisor Perez specified that this community cleanup event is for residents of Coachella.

Anyone who misses the drop-off event can take hazardous waste to the county facility in Palm Springs, at 1100 Vella Road, which is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays throughout September.

Additional information can be found at rcwaste.org or by calling 951- 486-3200.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.