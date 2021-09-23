Police Investigate Desert Hot Springs High School Student with a Knife on Campus

Officers with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department are investigating an incident involving a student with a knife at school Wednesday.

Police were called to the 65800 block of Pierson Boulevard to Desert Hot Springs High School after reports of a student with a knife.

There is no word on if a student was located or detained. However, there are reports of students recording video of the incident and what happened leading up to the situation.

According to a press release, officers are still evaluating whether any credible.

“Chief Henson continues to stress the importance of having a School Resource Officer on campus so incidents like yesterday’s are able to be abated by early intervention and collaboration between the School Resource Officer and School District Staff,” stated in a press release from Doria Wilms spokesperson for the City of Desert Hot Springs.

Chief Henson is making reference to the ongoing contract negotiations between several law enforcement agencies and the Palm Springs Unified School District about SRO’s on campus.

On Thursday, the school district issued the following statement, “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. District and school administrators and security staff are cooperating with law enforcement officials as they conduct their follow up investigations. Extra security and police presence are in force as an added precaution.”