Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan on LGBTQ+ Musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

If you’ve been wanting to see Richard E. Grant in full drag, your chance is coming up! Grant stars as an aging drag queen named Hugo Battersby by day, Loco Chanelle by night. He becomes the mentor of Max Harwood’s Jamie, a teenager who dreams of being a drag queen performer.

Within a span of a few weeks, Sharon Horgan stars in two excellent movies. First, “Together” with James McAvoy where they play a couple discussing their broken relationship during the pandemic. And now, we have “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” where she plays the realist teacher Miss Hedge.

I spent some time with both Grant and Horgan to talk about “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” now out on Amazon Prime Video.

