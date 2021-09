Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley “Chicago Party Aunt” Interview

I had a great time watching the series and talking to the cast and creators. First stop, Miss Chicago Party Aunt herself, Lauren Ash, and the voice of her nephew Daniel, Rory O’Malley. I spoke with the cast about their interest in voicing their characters. They take us behind-the-scenes of the super-funny and raunchy but with a great big heart series “Chicago Party Aunt.”

“Chicago Party Aunt” is now out on Netflix. For a complete look at the series, click here.