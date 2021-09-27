Augustine Casino To Hold Job Fair

(CNS) – Augustine Casino will host a job fair next Tuesday to fill a number of positions across multiple departments.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the administrative offices behind the casino located at 84-001 Avenue 54 in Coachella.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with hiring managers looking to fill positions across multiple departments such as food & beverages, slots, housekeeping, facilities, accounting and public safety, according to casino officials.

The casino says employees are offered “competitive pay, generous paid time off, group health insurance, 401k match, free meals, advancement opportunities and team member recognition.”

The casino encourages attendees to apply online prior to arrival, dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume.

Those interested can apply online at www.augustinecasino.com/careers/.

