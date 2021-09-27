Blood Bank Raises Alarm About Critically Low Supplies for Emergencies

(CNS) – An Inland Empire blood bank Monday raised the alarm about rapidly dwindling supplies needed by hospitals and other facilities, urging residents to consider making blood donations at multiple locations.

“We have less than a one-day supply of O positive, O negative, A positive and A negative blood, and barely more than a single-day supply of B positive and B negative blood,” LifeStream CEO Dr. Rick Axelrod said.

“This across-the-board shortage puts patient care at risk, and we ask our community to stand with those patients and their loved ones by `rolling up a sleeve’ and sharing their most precious gift.”

According to LifeStream, COVID vaccination status is not a factor at any of its donation sites, where the desperately low stocks of product have left them desperately seeking donors.

LifeStream serves more than 80 Southern California medical facilities.

The blood bank has donation sites in Riverside, Rancho Mirage, Moreno Valley, La Quinta, Murrieta and other places, which can be found at https://www.lstream.org/, or by calling 1-800-TRY-GIVING.

