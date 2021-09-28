Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Snow Guessing Contest Returns

Holiday season is right around the corner and with that comes cooler temperatures, pumpkins, and snow?

Yes, snow at Mt. San Jacinto State Park with an elevation of more than 8,500 feet.

Beginning October 1, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will start taking entries for their annual snow guessing contest.

To participate, submit an entry “postcard” with your guess of the first day snow will fall. (No email entries allowed.)

Mail it to:

Snow Guessing Contest,

1 Tram Way,

Palm Springs, CA. 92262

The contest will end on the date of the first measurable inch of snowfall at the Tramway’s Mountain Station. In 2020 the winning date was November 7th.

The first ten entries received with the correct date of snowfall will win four Tram admissions plus a special Tram gift memento.

Participants may enter as many times as they would like, but only one date per postcard.

For more information and contest rules, please visit www.pstramway.com/special-events.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is the world’s largest rotating tram car.

Opened in 1963, the Tram’s 80-passenger cars travel along the breathtaking cliffs of Chino Canyon from the Valley Station (elevation 2,643 ft.) to the Mountain Station (elevation 8,516 ft.) in approximately 10 minutes.