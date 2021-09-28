Religion and the Supernatural: Kate Siegel and Zach Gilford Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “Midnight Mass”

I had a great time watching MIDNIGHT MASS! I just couldn’t stop it! I saw the series driving (I was a passenger don’t worry) from Chicago, Illinois to Branson, Missouri at night! It kept me up! And I think you’ll have a great time watching the Netflix series from Mike Flanagan (“Doctor Sleep,” “Gerald’s Game,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”).

It’s best not to know anything about the series but here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

I spoke with Gilford and Kate Siegel who plays the wayward daughter of the island, Erin Greene. Take a look at our interview as Zach revealed how his atheism helped him understand his character of Riley Flynn, finding the heart of their characters, and the series’ many themes.

“Midnight Mass” is now streaming on Netflix.

