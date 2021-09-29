Find Food Bank wraps up Hunger Action Month

Find Food Bank is wrapping up Hunger Action month and they tell NBC Palm Springs they’ve done pretty well leading up to September.

Debbie Espinoza, CEO says,

“Over 190,000 people at the height of the pandemic were served. And we’re sold about 150,000 people on average every month. And we do that through 150 organizations in the community. And we got to break this stuff down in order to make sure that it can get into the client form.”

With the holiday season slowly creeping up on us, more volunteers are needed. Through the past year, it was a constant rollercoaster to keep volunteers around. Many followed the stay-at-home order and even as the state reopened some were hesitant to come out.

“Right. You know, before the pandemic, we had about 5000 volunteers that took us you know, that took all of us to be able to make this happen. And then we lost a lot of volunteers, you know, during the shelter in place for starting to regenerate. But we’re not back up to that 5000 volunteer level. We’re riding in about 2500. So I still need to try to double down the number of people that are regularly coming back. Because even though we’re in the recovery phase of the pandemic with regards to food, there is still hunger that happens 365 days a year, seven days a week and we want to make sure that we can continue to feed and support them. Regardless of whatever’s going on in the community. We need to make sure that we can help.”

FIND is hosting a fundraiser that’s just two months away. They’ll have their annual ‘Hitting for the Hungry’ with Palm Desert Rotary Gold Fundraiser.