544 New COVID19 Cases, 12 New Deaths Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 544 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and 12 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The county has a total of 353,364 coronavirus cases and 4,985 deaths.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of Sept. 27th, include 186 new COVID19 cases and 13 new deaths:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,901 (+25) cases, 79 deaths

Cathedral City: 8,136 (+25) cases, 123 (+4) deaths

Palm Springs: 4,567 (+13) cases, 135 (+2) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,334 (+13) cases, 51 deaths

Palm Desert: 4,777 (+25) cases, 128 deaths

Indian Wells: 229 (+1) cases, 7 deaths

La Quinta: 4,187 (+17) cases, 65 (+2) deaths

Indio: 13,943 (+61) cases, 234 (+2) deaths

Coachella: 8,460 (+2) cases, 105 (+2) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,190 (-6) cases, 10 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 836 (+7) cases, 11 (+1) deaths

Thermal: 516 (+3) cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,180 (-3) cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 373 (+1) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 940 (-2) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 265 (+1) cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 373 (-3) cases, 7 death

Anza: 197 (+6) cases, 3 death

There are 5,323 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 380 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 104 patients in intensive care units.

There are 12 new fatalities to report; bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,985. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 343,056.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 273 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 6.4%, up from 6.3% Tuesday, while the state-adjusted case rate is 20.1 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

The RUHS began administering Pfizer vaccine booster shots Saturday. The move follows the approval of such boosters by federal officials last week.

To receive a Pfizer vaccine booster, residents must have received their second vaccine dose of Pfizer at least six months ago. Residents must then be either 65 years or older or be 18-64 years old and either have underlying health conditions that put them at risk of COVID-19 or be at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional reasons, such as being a healthcare worker.

“The booster vaccine is something that has been discussed for many weeks and we are very excited that Public Health, along with our community partners, are now in a position to move forward,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County. “Those who are eligible should be confident that a vaccine booster will be available for anyone who wants one.”

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 9/29/2021