Single-Vehicle Crash in Desert Hot Springs Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

(CNS) – A single-vehicle collision in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday left one person dead and another with serious injures.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash in the 35900 block of Dillon Road at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived to find one passenger dead and another in need of transportation to nearby a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.