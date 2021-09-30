A Family of Sopranos: Michael Gandolfini, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal Talk About “The Many Saints of Newark”

One of the best things about the new “Sopranos” prequel is the cast. The entire cast! From Michael Gandolfini stepping into the younger version of the character his dad, James Gandolfini, played in the series to Vera Farmiga (Livia Soprano) and Jon Bernthal (Johnny Boy Soprano) as the parents of Tony, “The Many Saints of Newark” is an homage to the show we love. I sat down with the cast about the making of the movie.

“The Many Saints of Newark” arrives in theaters and HBO Max on October 1st.

For more of my “The Many Saints of Newark” interviews, click here.