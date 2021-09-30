Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside the Making of “The Many Saints of Newark”

First of all, I thoroughly enjoyed “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.” You don’t have to be a fan of the beloved HBO series to get into the new film. From director Alan Taylor and written by David Chase, the movie is gripping, funny, and shocking and pays homage to the show we love.

Here’s the official synopsis from Warner Bros:

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities–and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

I spoke to Taylor about the conception of the prequel as well as Leslie Odom Jr. (Harold McBrayer), Michela De Rossi (Giuseppina Bruno), and the fantastic Alessandro Nivola as Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti.

“The Many Saints of Newark” arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1st.

