NBCares Silver Linings Tango Shalom with Renee and Lainie

In this NBCares Silver Linings, Sandie Newton sits down with actresses Renee Taylor and Lainie Kazan.

The pair have been friends for decades and are in a new movie “Tango Shalom” at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City.

Enjoy this piece as they talk about the ups and downs of life, their friendship, and the new movie.

As a bonus, 5 viewers will win a chance to see the movie for free.

To enter send an email to contests@NBCPalmSprings.com with your name and phone number.

The winner will be picked Friday, Oct. 1st.