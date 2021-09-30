Super Bowl Halftime Show to Feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, More

(CNS) – SoFi Stadium will play host to a star-studded Super Bowl halftime show, according to an announcement Thursday.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced the list of performers at Super Bowl LVI, the first league championship to be held in Los Angeles this century. The list includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton; will … be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem; and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

The five artists have combined for 43 GRAMMY awards and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

As part of the collaboration Pepsi and the NFL have joined together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a South Los Angeles magnet high school scheduled to open next fall as part of the Los Angeles Unified School District. The high school is based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, and will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology and Entrepreneurship.

Pepsi and the NFL will also collaborate with the school, its partners and the local community to deliver community-inspired applied learning experiences and industry internships.

“This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said. “We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.”

This will mark the third Super Bowl Halftime Show collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation.

“This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” said Adam Harter, senior vice president of Media, Sports and Entertainment at PepsiCo. “Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year’s superstar lineup is sure to deliver a mind- blowing performance.”

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to L.A., where it all began, alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s marketing vice president. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years — from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd — and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live from Sofi Stadium Feb. 13 on NBC and Telemundo and will stream live on Peacock. For more information, go to SuperBowl.com.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.