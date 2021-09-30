Woman Who Died In DHS Single-Vehicle Crash Identified

(CNS) – A woman who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs was identified Thursday as a 22-year-old resident of Cathedral City.
On Wednesday, the Riverside County fire Department arrived at the scene of a crash in the 35900 block of Dillon Road, where a Nissan Altima had overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver and a female passenger.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Corner Office identified her as Desiray Ramirez.
Ramirez’s passenger was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter, according to officials.
Neither occupant had been wearing a seat belt, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jackie Quintero.
Ramirez was southbound on Dillon when she entered the northbound lane to pass a slower vehicle, then lost control in an attempt to avoid an oncoming vehicle, according to Quintero.
It was not immediately clear whether alcohol/drugs was a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.
Single-Vehicle Crash in Desert Hot Springs Leaves 1 Woman Dead, 1 Injured