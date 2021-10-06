Andie MacDowell, Anika Noni Rose on “Maid,” Mental Health, Compassion

I’ve loved Andie MacDowell since the 80s! And you’ll love her performance in the new Netflix series “Maid” where she plays the mom of Alex played by her real-life daughter Margaret Qualley. I sat down with Macowell to talk about her character, and how her mom’s mental health helped her find her character’s heart.

Anika Noni Rose also stars in the series as as the ultra-rich and super-successful Regina who becomes one of Alex’s (Margaret Qualley) housekeeping clients. I also spent some time with Miss Rose to talk about her interest in the series and her character.

“Maid” is now streaming on Netflix. For my complete “Maid” interviews, click here.