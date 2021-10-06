WATCH: National Cosmo Week with Humboldt Distillery

It’s Cosmo Week! The upgraded vodka-cran drink gained popularity during the 90’s with the craze of Sex and the City, but it’s still a cocktail favorite for vodka lovers.

This week, we’re joined by Ave Stevens from Humboldt Distillery to make the perfect, refreshing cosmopolitan cocktail with organic Humboldt Distillery vodka.