Direct flights to Sacramento now available at Palm Springs International Airport

Nonstop flights to Sacramento are now available through Southwest for those in the Coachella Valley. Today the Palm Springs International Airport welcomed just over fifty passengers to take their first direct flight.

Local officials stopped by to honor the special moment that will cut down travel time for many.

Lisa Middleton, Mayor pro tempore of Palm Springs says,

“It’s going to take traffic off the roads. But it’s such a convenience. Sacramento area is such an incredible market for us to connect to directly. Ultimately for conventions travel there’s so many organizations that are headquartered in Sacramento.”

Mayor Pro Tem Middleton mentions this is huge for the community especially since many used to have to drive over an hour to Ontario just to fly to the State’s Capital. Now the stressful process of travel can be tapered back by just a bit.