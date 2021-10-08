Mural Honoring Fallen Palm Springs Police Officers To Be Unveiled Friday

(CNS) – A mural will be unveiled in downtown Palm Springs Friday to honor police officers Jose “Gil” Vega and Lesley Zerebny, who died in the line of duty on this date five years ago.

The unveiling event will be held at 169 North Indian Canyon Drive at 5 p.m. to commemorate the shooting that lead to their deaths, said the Palm Springs Police Department.

The police department posted a statement on social media, saying that five years ago, “Jose `Gil’ Vega and Lesley Zerebny were killed in the line of duty while serving the city of Palm Springs,” and that they “left their loved ones, like any other work day, not knowing what lay ahead. They also left a void in the hearts of their families, our department and the city they served.

“Today, our duty is to honor them, remember them, and to never forget the tragic sacrifices made 5 years ago,” the post said.

