Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Dan Stevens About Being an Android in Love in “I’m Your Man”

First of all, “I’m Your Man” from Emmy-winner Maria Schrader (“Unorthodox”) is an artificial intelligence romantic comedy with a great big heart and an even bigger brain. And second, Dan Stevens is fantastic as our robot with a heart named Tom who is tasked to make a scientist, played by the equally fantastic Maren Eggert, happy. Trust me when I say you will have a great time watching this film!

I spoke with Stevens about the making of the film, speaking in German, working with Eggert, and can humans fall in love with robots?

Oh, and I also called Dan my Man! HA!

“I’m Your Man” opens exclusively at the Palm Desert Tristone 10 Cinemas on October 8th. For more on my “I’m Your Man” interview, click here.