Powerful quake rocks Hawaii

A powerful 6.2 earthquake struck of the southern point of the island of Hawaii Sunday afternoon. The quake hit at 11:48 local time (2:48 Pacific Time).

NBC affiliate KHNL reports strong shaking on the big island with people as far away as Honolulu (Oahu) also reported the quake.

By 8:00PM Pacific Time (5:00PM in Hawaii), emergency officials reported no injures and no major damage, though some stores reported products knocked off shelves.

The USGS “Did you feel it app” indicated extremely strong shaking in the communities on the south end of the Big Island. Moderate shaking was reported in the resort town of Kailua-Kona.

KHNL reports that Facebook user, Brian Rapozo said it was “very strong in Honaunau” on the Big Island.

USGS said the quake was about 17.1 kilometers in depth.

More details as they become available.