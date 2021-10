“Survive the Game” Director on Working with Bruce Willis and Genre Filmmaking

Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray star in the action-thriller “Survive the Game” from director James Cullen Bressack. I spent some time with the filmmaker to talk about his interest in making the film, working with Bruce Willis, and why Bressack harkens back to the 90s when conceiving “Survive the Game.”

“Survive the Game” from Lionsgate opens nationwide and on-demand on October 8th. For more on my “Survive the Game” interviews, click here.