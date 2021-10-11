Light Plane Crashes in Santee Residential Neighborhood

SANTEE (CNS) – A twin-engine plane crashed in a residential neighborhood near Santana High School Monday, killing at least two people and injuring at least two others, while engulfing several homes in flames.

The Cessna C340 went down at the intersection of Greencastle and Jeremy streets in Santee about 12:15 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Federal Aviation Administration.

It was unclear how many people were aboard the six-seat aircraft when it plunged to the ground. Fire officials at the scene said they had confirmed at least two fatalities, along with two other people injured in unknown condition. It was still unknown whether the fatalities were people aboard the plane or on the ground.

Aerial news footage showed a pair of homes gutted by fire at the crash site with a crumpled and charred vehicle delivery van in the roadway in front of them. Initial reports suggested the plane may have struck a UPS delivery truck before plowing into the homes.

Reports from the scene indicated that part of the plane ended up in one of the heavily damaged homes, while the engine landed in another.

Santee city officials said power had been turned off in the immediate neighborhood of the crash, with the debris field spanning roughly a city block.

Administrators at Santana High School instituted a “secure campus” status as a precaution and deputies closed Jeremy Street and North Magnolia Avenue between Mast Boulevard and Second Street while emergency crews worked to extinguish the fires and mitigate other damage caused by the plane crash, officials said.

The school had returned to normal operations by mid-afternoon, with students being “released for lunch or dismissal, if they do not have any other classes today,” according to a campus advisory.

The Red Cross established an evacuation center at Cameron Family YMCA on Riverwalk Drive in Santee for residents forced from their homes due to the crash.

