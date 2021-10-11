My College Fair Preview: Tips from a Local Counselor on Picking a School and Career

We’re getting local high school juniors and seniors ready for college. Everyday this week we have expert advice on testing, applying to college, essay writing and paying for it all.

This Thursday, October 14, OneFuture Coachella Valley in partnership with Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians are hosting a regional college fair from 4 to 8 p.m. The webinar will have workshops on topics like financial aid, college admissions, choosing a college and technical education pathways.

Monday morning, The Morning Show was joined by a local counselor from La Quinta High School to talk about choosing a college and navigating the application process.

Register for My College Fair HERE.