Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Emily Osment and Olivia Macklin About “Pretty Smart”

I enjoyed speaking to both Emily Osment and Olivia Macklin about their new Netflix comedy series “Pretty Smart.” Osment plays the intellectual Chelsea who is forced to move in with her eternally happy sister Claire (Macklin) and lovably eccentric friends after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Sweet, charming, and funny, “Pretty Smart” is now streaming on Netflix. For more “Pretty Smart” interviews, click here.