Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting Investigation Shuts Down Eastbound Traffic on I-10 Thursday Morning

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says a chase early Thursday morning ended in a shooting. The sheriff’s department says the suspect has died.
While it’s unclear what time the shooting happened, the eastbound side of the I-10 near the Indian Canyon exit was shut down for several hours for the investigation. It reopened fully by 6 a.m.
Reporters on scene say they saw a green-colored station wagon at the center of the investigation with multiple agencies on scene.
We’ll continue to bring you details as they’re released.
We are at the scene of a deputy / officer shooting which occurred at the end of a pursuit One suspect deceased, no others outstanding. There is no threat to the public. Investigators will be on scene for several hours eastbound Interstate 10 at the Indian Canyon Drive off-ramp.
— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) October 14, 2021