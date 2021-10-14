Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting Investigation Shuts Down Eastbound Traffic on I-10 Thursday Morning

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says a chase early Thursday morning ended in a shooting. The sheriff’s department says the suspect has died.

While it’s unclear what time the shooting happened, the eastbound side of the I-10 near the Indian Canyon exit was shut down for several hours for the investigation. It reopened fully by 6 a.m.

Reporters on scene say they saw a green-colored station wagon at the center of the investigation with multiple agencies on scene.

