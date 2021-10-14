Riverside County Upcoming Events

A stretch of Cathedral Canyon Drive will be closed briefly today for
the annual Cathedral City High School Homecoming Parade. … The street will be
closed between Perez Road and East Palm Canyon Drive between 3 and 5-30 p.m.,
with city officials encouraging the use of Date Palm Drive as a detour. This
year’s parade theme is “Dancing Through the Decades” and celebrates the
culture and music of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. … The parade starts at the
intersection of Perez Road and Cathedral Canyon Drive at 4-30 p.m. … and ends
at City Hall with a rally at 5 p.m. … The homecoming football game starts at
7 p.m. Friday.
The number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized in Riverside County
continues to drop, while five new virus-related deaths are being reported
in the latest data. … According to health officials, COVID-related
hospitalizations countywide dropped to 2-hundred-83 Wednesday, compared to 2-
hundred-88 on Tuesday. The number of those patients in intensive care was 76,
down from 77 on Tuesday.
Modernism Week’s Fall Preview weekend event kicks off today, offering
guests a taste of what’s to come during the 11-day festival in February. …
The four-day mini-Modernism Week from October 14th to 17th offers more than 50
events across the Palm Springs area, such as house tours, parties and talks,
according to event organizers.
SunLine Transit is planning to scale back its weekday service schedule
in order to mitigate staffing shortages starting Sunday. … The company
says weekday bus operation will be scaled back to weekend scheduling due to
the shortage of bus operators that has affected SunLine and other travel
agencies across the country.
A 4-hundred-thousand dollar grant will fund Riverside police
saturation patrols and other specialized operations intended to crack down on
unsafe drivers will be funded for another year. … The police department
received the funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
… and it will be dedicated to DUI checkpoints, targeted patrols to deter
speeding, distracted driving, red light running and other behaviors that put
other motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists at risk.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in
Riverside County is up for the eighth time in 10 days, increasing six-tenths of
a cent to 4-dollars, 36-point-4 cents, its highest amount since October 24th,
20-12. … The average price has risen 3.9 cents over the past 10 days,
including three-tenths of a cent on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to
industry experts. … It rose five consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a
cent Sunday and was unchanged Monday before resuming increasing on Tuesday.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a special
air quality advisory … due to heavy smoke drifting into parts of Riverside
counties from the Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara. … The advisory is in effect
until Friday afternoon. … Impacts on surface air quality are expected in the
South Coast Air Basin, with elevated Air Quality Index levels expected in the
entire basin through Thursday afternoon, Air Quality officials said.
It’ll be sunny and breezy in the valleys and Inland Empire, with highs
between 76 and 81. … In the mountains, it’ll be clear and warm with highs
ranging from 64 to 71. … In the Coachella Valley, it’ll be mostly sunny with
light winds and highs around 83. … Tonight it’ll be mostly clear and cool
with temperatures dropping into the 40s in the valleys and the 30s in the
mountains.
