Riverside County Upcoming Events

A stretch of Cathedral Canyon Drive will be closed briefly today for

the annual Cathedral City High School Homecoming Parade. … The street will be

closed between Perez Road and East Palm Canyon Drive between 3 and 5-30 p.m.,

with city officials encouraging the use of Date Palm Drive as a detour. This

year’s parade theme is “Dancing Through the Decades” and celebrates the

culture and music of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. … The parade starts at the

intersection of Perez Road and Cathedral Canyon Drive at 4-30 p.m. … and ends

at City Hall with a rally at 5 p.m. … The homecoming football game starts at

7 p.m. Friday.

The number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized in Riverside County

continues to drop, while five new virus-related deaths are being reported

in the latest data. … According to health officials, COVID-related

hospitalizations countywide dropped to 2-hundred-83 Wednesday, compared to 2-

hundred-88 on Tuesday. The number of those patients in intensive care was 76,

down from 77 on Tuesday.

Modernism Week’s Fall Preview weekend event kicks off today, offering

guests a taste of what’s to come during the 11-day festival in February. …

The four-day mini-Modernism Week from October 14th to 17th offers more than 50

events across the Palm Springs area, such as house tours, parties and talks,

according to event organizers.

SunLine Transit is planning to scale back its weekday service schedule

in order to mitigate staffing shortages starting Sunday. … The company

says weekday bus operation will be scaled back to weekend scheduling due to

the shortage of bus operators that has affected SunLine and other travel

agencies across the country.

A 4-hundred-thousand dollar grant will fund Riverside police

saturation patrols and other specialized operations intended to crack down on

unsafe drivers will be funded for another year. … The police department

received the funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

… and it will be dedicated to DUI checkpoints, targeted patrols to deter

speeding, distracted driving, red light running and other behaviors that put

other motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists at risk.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in

Riverside County is up for the eighth time in 10 days, increasing six-tenths of

a cent to 4-dollars, 36-point-4 cents, its highest amount since October 24th,

20-12. … The average price has risen 3.9 cents over the past 10 days,

including three-tenths of a cent on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to

industry experts. … It rose five consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a

cent Sunday and was unchanged Monday before resuming increasing on Tuesday.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a special

air quality advisory … due to heavy smoke drifting into parts of Riverside

counties from the Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara. … The advisory is in effect

until Friday afternoon. … Impacts on surface air quality are expected in the

South Coast Air Basin, with elevated Air Quality Index levels expected in the

entire basin through Thursday afternoon, Air Quality officials said.

It’ll be sunny and breezy in the valleys and Inland Empire, with highs

between 76 and 81. … In the mountains, it’ll be clear and warm with highs

ranging from 64 to 71. … In the Coachella Valley, it’ll be mostly sunny with

light winds and highs around 83. … Tonight it’ll be mostly clear and cool

with temperatures dropping into the 40s in the valleys and the 30s in the

mountains.

