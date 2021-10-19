A Step Into Cleaning Skid Row

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The Los Angeles City Council today took a first

step toward expanding citywide the Skid Row Clean Team, which works to prevent

trash and debris buildup in the area.

The team — which consists of people in the community who are homeless

or were formerly homeless — is managed by the homeless outreach

organization Urban Alchemy and operates on an annual basis. The current

contract runs through the next year, with two one-year extension options.

The motion — which was introduced by Councilmen Kevin de Leon and

Mitch O’Farrell — requested a report from the Board of Public Works on the

effectiveness the program has achieved reducing litter and bulky items and on

the feasibility of expanding it citywide.

“Urban Alchemy has been delivering quality service to the Skid Row

community,” said De Leon, whose district includes Skid Row.

“They serve as a model not only for the great work they provide but

also for the respect and compassion they offer to members of the unhoused

community. I look forward to seeing how their efforts might be expanded to

improve more neighborhoods where these services are needed.”

The motion also requested a report from the city administrative

officer and chief legislative analyst on potential funding for expanding the

program.

“The city’s No. 1 priority in addressing the homelessness crisis is

successfully connecting unhoused individuals to housing and services, but we

must also be cognizant about safety, health and cleanliness along our shared

public rights-of-way,” O’Farrell said. “This program has been effective at

remediating trash and debris while positively engaging with people experiencing

homelessness. It is also a source of jobs for those who need it. It is a no-

brainer that we would explore expanding this model across the city.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.