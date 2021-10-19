Indian Wells & Rancho Mirage Certified Farmers Markets are Back for the Fall Season!

Outdoor farmers market season is BACK in the Coachella Valley! The Rancho Mirage Certified Farmers Markets and Indian Wells Certified Farmers Markets are back for the fall season.

There are over 60 vendors, live entertainment and food booths. It’s fun for the whole family. The farmers market group has also partnered with Coachella Valley Rescue Mission to give donations in great condition for programs to give back to those in need.

Indian Wells: Every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Villages Shopping Center at 74895 Hwy 111.

Rancho Mirage: Every Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atrium at 69930 Hwy 111.