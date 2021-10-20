Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “You” Season 3

Manny The Movie Guy

If you enjoy the “You” series on Netflix, get ready for Season 3!  It’s darker and twisted but with a great heart at its center.  In Season 2, we saw Joe Goldberg (the fantastic Penn Badgley) build a wall for himself by marrying Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).  They now have a baby and live in white picket purgatory.  Loosely based on Caroline Kepnes’ Hidden Bodies, this third season is creepy and smart and very consistent with the wit of the series.

I spoke with Badgley and Pedretti about their character arcs, their dynamics, and the show’s many themes.

“You” slashes its way to Netflix October 15.   For more of my “You” Season 3 interviews, click here.

