Manny The Movie Guy Reviews “Dune”

The 1965 novel by Frank Herbert is universally loved so Hollywood has been trying to capture the magic. First, the so-so take by David Lynch in 1984 and most recently, the 2000 SyFy series “Frank Herbert’s Dune.”

And now, we have Denis Villeneuve’s version starring Timothee Chalamet as our hero Paul Atreides. But is it good? Check out my review of “Dune.”