Lucy Fry and Debby Ryan Talk to Manny The Movie Guy About Netflix’s Thriller “Night Teeth”

“Night Teeth” from writer Brent Dillon and director Adam Randall is an entertaining vampire thriller with a gangster twist. Lucy Fry is Zoe and Debby Ryan is Blaire, two friends who hired Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a freelance chauffeur, to drive them to several popular LA nightclubs. But soon, Benny discovers that the friends are centuries-old vampires with other plans.

I spoke to both Lucy Fry and Debby Ryan about their characters and the visual style of director Adam Randall.

“Night Teeth” is now streaming on Netflix. For more on my “Night Teeth” interviews, click here.