Coachella Valley Arena AHL Team Unveiling on November 5

The Coachella Valley Arena will unveil the official brand and name for its 32nd team to enter into the American Hockey League, with a press event. This event will be hosted by Oak View Group (OVG) and the Seattle Kraken. The event will have four guest speakers including:

Tim Leiweke , CEO, Oak View Group

, CEO, Oak View Group Ron Francis , general manager, Seattle Kraken franchise

, general manager, Seattle Kraken franchise Jerry Bruckheimer , Seattle Hockey Partners

, Seattle Hockey Partners Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County

Members from the Desert Blaze hockey, the desert’s youth hockey club will help with the unveiling.

The event will take place at the Constellation Ballroom at the Classic Club Golf Course, 75-200 Classic Club Drive Palm Desert, CA, 92211 at 11:00 a.m.

Due to limited space, this event is invite only and will not be open to the public.