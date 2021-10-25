Deputies Arrest Thousand Palms Man, Say He Had Drugs & a Cache of Weapons

sarasanchezkmir

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies arrested a man Friday after finding drugs, a cache of weapons and military-grade body armor in his Thousand Palms home.

According to a press release, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force did a probation check at the home of Jose Cervantes on Las Flores Way. Deputies say they found 9 mm semi-auto handguns, ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and military-issued body armor.

Authorities say Cervantes is a known gang member. He was arrested and is facing charges.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions