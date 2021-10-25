Deputies Arrest Thousand Palms Man, Say He Had Drugs & a Cache of Weapons

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies arrested a man Friday after finding drugs, a cache of weapons and military-grade body armor in his Thousand Palms home.

According to a press release, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force did a probation check at the home of Jose Cervantes on Las Flores Way. Deputies say they found 9 mm semi-auto handguns, ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and military-issued body armor.

Authorities say Cervantes is a known gang member. He was arrested and is facing charges.