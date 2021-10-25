Disneyland Ticket Prices Continue To Increase

ANAHEIM (CNS) – Most Disneyland Resort ticket prices climbed higher

today, but theme park officials touted one price point that will remain the

same, while also announcing a sixth higher-cost option.

The so-called Tier 1 price — offered on traditional low-demand mid-

week days — will remain at $104, which hasn’t changed since 2019.

The park has been operating with a five-tier system of price options,

with costs escalating based on demand. The system was designed to help the

Anaheim theme park juggle large crowds and — since reopening in April

following a year-long shutdown due to the pandemic — high demand for

reservations.

Under the new pricing system, a Tier 2 ticket will cost $119, Tier 3

$134, Tier 4 $149 and Tier 5 $159, reflecting increases of 3% to 8%. The park

has now added a Tier 6 ticket, priced at $164 for the highest-demand days. The

previous highest-priced ticket for the park on peak days was $154.

The tickets are for a visit to either Disneyland or California

Adventure. Park Hopper tickets, which allow guests to visit both parks on the

same day, also saw a price increase.

The price of parking also went up, from $25 to $30.

Some Disneyland bloggers have complained about the price hikes, noting

that a number of attractions have been closed due to the pandemic.

Disneyland officials said the new “Magic Key” program unveiled in

August allows for more choices and flexibility. The “Dream Key,” the theme

park’s most expensive at $1,399 that allows for reservations to one or both

theme parks every day of the year, has sold out.

The “Believe, Enchant and Imagine” keys remain available.

Disneyland officials said the park is continuing to roll out more

attractions that have been closed due to the pandemic such as the Trams, which

will return next year. The Disneyland Monorail went back in operation last

week.

The park’s holiday season will begin Nov. 12 and will feature a

“Christmas Fantasy” parade, “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks,

Haunted Mansion Holiday and other holiday-themed attractions.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.