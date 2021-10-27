Living Joyfully with Pirch: Delicious and Simple Holiday Focaccia with Chef Kimberly

Our friends at Pirch Rancho Mirage share a seasonal bread recipe for the holidays. Chef Kimberly with Pirch shows us how to make a delicious and warm focaccia bread loaded with seasonal toppings. It’ll make your house smell amazing and it’s the perfect bread to offer guests at your next gathering.

Making a savory and golden focaccia for a side dish or a sandwich is easy with the Miele Speed Oven. The oven is all about quick and foolproof results. The oven combines the best of microwave, convection, broil, and hidden bake cooking. It’s designed for efficiency.

Focaccia Bread Ingredients

4 cups (512 g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons (10 g) kosher salt

2 teaspoons (8 g) active dry

2 cups (455 g) lukewarm water, made by combining 1/2 cup boiling water with

1 1/2cups cold water

butter for greasing

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

flaky sea salt, such as Maldon

Directions: