NBCares Silver Linings “Pilates For A Purpose”

The Cathedral City Senior Center is implementing a new program to help with mobility, concentration and core muscle stamina.

Lily Horowitz, founder of The Core Method, will instruct attendees about strengthening core muscles, lengthening the body and how pilates aids with balance and fall prevention.

The first session will be held November 6th from 10a -12p at the Cathedral City Senior Center.

Horowitz sat down with Sandie Newton to share how Pilates For A Purpose is working with the senior center and several other non-profits around the Coachella Valley to assist its aging population.

To discover more about Lily’s 30 years of experience and Pilates For A Purpose visit coremethodpilates.com.