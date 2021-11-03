City of Palm Springs responds to pedestrian safety concerns

The City of Palm Springs is responding to concerns about pedestrian safety. After numerous complaints about missing sidewalks and unsafe crosswalks, officials say they’re taking steps to improve the safety of the community.

The City sent NBC Palm Springs a statement on the matter. You can read that statement here:

“The City is actively working on 42 signals at a cost of about $8.7 million. Each of the traffic signal improvements were in one way or another identified for safety issues and City Staff worked on securing outside funding for those projects. The projects below have a link to staff reports that staff has successfully secured funding for and is actively working on: Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP 7) – improve with latest traffic safety equipment of 17 signalized intersections, $2.8 million

Click to access 2466_1H_OCR.pdf

HSIP 8 – improve with latest traffic safety equipment of 14 signalized intersections and 1 Changeable message board and flashing beacon at Gene Autry trail, $2.5 million

Click to access 2956_1M_OCR.pdf

HSIP 9 – improve with latest traffic safety equipment of 9 traffic signal intersections, $ 1.7 million

Click to access 2646_1B_OCR.pdf

Senate Bill 1 – funding for two traffic signals, $ 1.67 Million

Click to access 3069_1U_OCR.pdf

Senate Bill 821 – funding for a pedestrian traffic signal at Racquet Club/Via Miraleste (HAWK Signal) – $168,500 (1/2 cost)

Click to access 3194_1N_OCR.pdf

In addition, staff secured the following grants for safety related studies : Local Road Safety Plan, $72,000

Click to access 2451_1G_OCR.pdf