Zack Snyder and Matthias Schweighöfer Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About “Army of Thieves”

Matthias Schweighöfer returns to his fan-favorite role as Ludwig Dieter (SPOILER ALERT: Not his real name) and he also directs the prequel to “Army of the Dead” known as “Army of Thieves.” This is more of an exciting heist thriller with a wink to the zombie apocalypse that is currently raging in the background.

“Army of the Dead” director Zack Snyder also returns to the “Army” universe but this time, he’s credited for the story (along with Shay Hatten) and as a producer.

I spoke to both Schweighöfer and Snyder about the making of “Army of Thieves.”

