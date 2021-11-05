Manny the Movie Guy on “Tango Shalom,” Renée Taylor, and the Palm Springs Pride

It’s a busy Friday on The Morning Show on NBC Palm Springs, and one of the film I talked about was the funny and heartfelt “Tango Shalom.” Renee Taylor stars in the film and she has been busy being the Queen of the Desert here in Palm Springs. This Sunday, she will be at the Street Bar float at the Palm Springs Pride. The iconic gay bar is the Community Grand Marshall and Miss Taylor will serve as their muse.

The Greater Palm Springs Pride is happening right now and the parade will be this Sunday at 10 a.m.