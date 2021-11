NBCares Silver Linings: Priscilla Presley at Oscar’s in Palm Springs

An evening at Oscar’s gets interesting Thursday, November 11th.

Actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley will grace the stage and have a meet and greet with fans.

She plans to share moments of her life including being married to rock and roll heartthrob Elvis Presley, being a successful businesswoman and other intimate details of her journey through life.

For more information visit OscarsPalmSprings.com.