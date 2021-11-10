Five Palm Desert HS Athletes Sign Division 1 College Letters of Intent

November 10th is Fall National Signing day. Across the nation, student-athletes are signing their letters of intent to the college where they will continue their athletic and academic careers. Palm Desert high school has five student-athletes who all made it official today: Anna Braun, Molly McCarthy, Katie Rapp, Brooklyn Dowdle, and Caleb VanBuskirk. All five Aztecs will be off to Division 1 Programs!

ANNA BRAUN

Starting with Anna Braun, she is going to be continuing her academic and beach volleyball career with UC Davis. Palm Desert does not have a girls beach volleyball team, so she had to travel all the way to Manhattan Beach to practice with Elite Beach volleyball.

“I chose Davis because it’s a great school, great town, great people, great academics, great athletics and I’m really looking forward to going there next year! I want to thank Barbara Fontana especially and of course my dad, he always coaches me when I couldn’t go out to the beach so he’s always my number one supporter.”

MOLLY MCCARTHY

Molly McCarthy has decided on the University of Kansas. Molly says that she chose Kansas after falling in love with the school’s atmosphere and team.

“I chose Kansas just because of the atmosphere. The coaches are amazing and I love the girls. I’m honestly most excited about creating bonds that I’m hoping will last a lifetime and obviously playing volleyball for the next four years.”

KATIE RAPP

Katie Rapp is headed to the University of San Francisco to continue her indoor volleyball and academic career. Katie credits her amazing support system at home and is so excited to be a Don!

“It felt like home right away. You know, it felt like the right fit, and honestly, it was a gut feeling, but I knew that it was the right decision right away. I had a really good connection with the coaches and some of the players so I knew that it was right. I mean, I couldn’t have done anything without family, coach Becca, and coach Lexi here. All of my friends, you know, mostly my family and my parents. They’ve been really supportive of me throughout the years and just anything I do.”

BROOKLYN DOWDLE

And now, to the diamond! Brooklyn Dowdle has made a decision. She’s headed to Dixie State, where she will further her softball career as a Trailblazer.

“I picked Dixie State because of the small class sizes and their softball program. Obviously, my family and coaches, I couldn’t have done it without them. My coaches have pushed me in the right direction I’d say.”

Brooklyn is hoping to end her high school career on a strong note, she’ll take the field with the Lady Aztecs this upcoming softball season.

CALEB VANBUSKIRK

Caleb VanBuskirk had to make a tough decision when it was time to pick where he would go to college for wrestling. Ultimately, he chose Arizona State University. Caleb had four D1 offers, and he says that being a part of a great team at palm desert influenced his decision to become a Sun Devil.

“What I was really looking for was an aviation program because I want to be a pilot after I graduate college. ASU is number eight in the country right now for wrestling and number one on the west. I went there, I prayed about it. I love the school with all my heart. And so that’s why I chose ASU.”