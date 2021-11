Jaden Michael Talks “Colin in Black and White” and Activism

I thoroughly enjoyed “Colin in Black and White” created by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick. The series showcases Kaepernick from a young age (played by Jaden Michael) on his way to becoming a cultural icon.

I spoke to Jaden Michael about his greatest discovery in portraying a young Kaepernick, his activism, and the “thug” hairstyle episode.

“Colin in Black and White” is now out on Netflix.

