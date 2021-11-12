The Rhinos are Here! Meeting Nia and Jaali at the Living Desert

The wait is finally over for the big expansion at the Living Desert Zoo and Garden. Friday is the grand opening for Rhino Savanna, which is a four-year, $17 million project in the making.

Meet the stars of the exhibit, Nia and Jaali. Jaali will turn two years old in December. He came from the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan. Nia is two years old and comes from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

They’re not the only new species to now call the desert home. There are new antelope, birds, and even some 150 naked mole rats.